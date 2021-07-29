Dear Editor:
The recent news about Attorney General Rob Bonta filing a lawsuit against the city of Fontana has sent a spark of hope across the city of Fontana.
As an activist, we have worked day and night to fight against warehouse pollution in Fontana.
Currently, Fontana has some of the worst air quality in the entire state of California.
The community and I are glad to see some legal action being taken against the Fontana City Council and Mayor Warren.
We held rallies, protests, and petitions, and now, Attorney General Bonta has our back.
Robert Gonzalez
Fontana
