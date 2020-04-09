Dear Editor:
The reason why is the number of coronavirus cases is so high in Fontana is that a crowd of people are hanging around at the Fontana Bus and Train Station doing their drugs and drinking and are not riding the bus or taking the train.
Omnitrans bus drivers will tell you that the Fontana Police Department does not drive in there and kick the crowd of people out of there that are hanging around that place all day.
Stephen Boisseau
Fontana
