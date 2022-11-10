Dear Editor:
There have been several major accidents the past year at Highland and Juniper avenues.
Several years ago, due to the traffic at Wayne Ruble Middle School, I met with an individual along with a representative of the Fontana Police Department Traffic Unit. I explained how bad traffic is in the morning and afternoon regarding parents picking and dropping off their children at the school.
The city put a sign up with specific hours when you can go westbound on Highland from Juniper instead of the traffic signal I was lobbying for. They put the signals at Cypress Avenue and Oleander Avenue on Highland for the high school traffic instead.
I’m not sure if Rotolo Chevrolet did not want it there as it’s their front entrance; however, after the accident on Oct. 25 and the loss of life a few months ago, one is needed.
Scott Diamond
Fontana
