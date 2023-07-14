Dear Editor:
In response to the editorial, “Pastor does not want Planned Parenthood to have a facility in Fontana,” by Daniel Vasquez (in the July 7 edition of the Herald News), I would agree that, “the debate about abortion is one of the great divides in our culture and nation”. Beyond that, his editorial is misleading.
Pastor Vasquez bases his argument against the facility on a CA hearing and court case between Planned Parenthood and the Center for Medical Progress that he believes shows that PP engaged in “abhorrent and malevolent” practices.
It took a quick search to reveal that the Center for Medical Progress is an anti-abortion organization with a dubious past, including indictments, charges, and claiming to be a charity. In this case, they used highly edited videos to do damage to PP, which were discounted. There was no action taken against PP, but charges were brought against CMP. The doctor cited in his editorial was hired by CMP. His summary, which is detailed in the editorial, is from his review of “specific documents and information”. Who provided these document? Were they valid? None of this was included.
Pastor Vasquez is entitled to his opinion on whether Planned Parenthood is a benefit to our community. But he’s not entitled to present contested evidence and spin from a biased and discredited organization as fact.
Planned Parenthood offers preventative care, cancer screenings, pregnancy related services and more. Services are usually no-cost or low-cost, essential to many local residents. To answer his core question, Planned Parenthood will benefit our community.
Karen Rabone
Fontana
