Dear Editor:
As a healthcare worker, I would not encourage anyone to visit a long term care facility. COVID-19 is deadly and there is no uniform rapid testing strategy.
In my house, I have set somewhat extreme measures for our safety because my husband still goes out to job sites. I do not allow visitors in my home, we rarely leave the house, and I am cautious when I visit my parents in person, which is not often, because my dad has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
If my grandma were alive today and, in a facility, I am not sure what I would do without rapid testing. Rapid testing must be available for the residents and staff.
Long term care facilities are not always in the best condition in terms of cleanliness and patients are often in shared spaces, which is why we are seeing the increase in resident cases.
Gov. Newsom and Rep. Pete Aguilar, please advocate for rapid testing in long term care facilities. Without rapid testing, everyone’s health is at risk.
Gabriela Avilez-Lloyd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.