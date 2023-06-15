Dear Editor:
I am in support of the proposed Planned Parenthood facility in Fontana. Fontana has a great need for the medical services they provide. We are a medically underserved community, and many women do not have adequate health care.
Abortion is not the only service provided, and some services are life saving, such as cancer screenings.
I understand that people are passionate on both sides of the abortion issue, but abortion is legal in California.
Personally, I believe it is a woman’s right to choose, for or against. It is not anyone else’s right to tell someone what to do. It is an agonizing choice that should not be made more difficult. This facility should be approved. I will be outside protecting and supporting women’s rights.
Karen Rabone
Fontana
