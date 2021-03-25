Dear Editor:
I am a U.S. citizen struggling to overcome immigration issues for my spouse, the highest priority for legal immigration.
I am extremely frustrated that Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives blocked a vote on amendments to the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act that would have helped my family in the same way that these bills help families of undocumented workers.
These amendments could have helped 1.9 million U.S. citizens like me if Democratic leadership had followed through on their promises. Instead, we were left out, and the House passed legislation to make it actually more beneficial to be an undocumented farm worker's spouse than the spouse of an American citizen.
Patricia Gutierrez
Bloomington
