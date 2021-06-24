Dear Editor:
In the city of Fontana, people are shooting fireworks in all the open fields (aerials and M80 fireworks) and all the abandoned houses that cannot sell and then covering the active fireworks with dry grass. It goes on every single night from about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
We were told that nothing can be done because they can't find who's shooting them. In several instances, we could see who's shooting them, reported the incidents, and nothing has been done.
We are worried about our safety here.
Coming from one of the abandoned, dry fields there's overgrown grass, abandoned vehicles, chemical tanks, and dry trees.
Tonight they started shooting fireworks since 8 p.m. and we could smell smoke coming from the field. We were told that we could only report a problem if we saw an active fire coming from it. This is not the way to handle it, it could destroy our homes in seconds.
Please help us in Fontana.
Daniela Ferrari
Fontana
