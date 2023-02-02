Dear Editor:
We are writing to ask our neighbors to join us to help save Southridge Parklands and wildspace areas.
At the Tuesday, Jan. 24 City Council meeting, Mayor Warehouse and her cronies on the council demonstrated that they will never listen to community members.
Their 4-1 vote to "abandon" a busy and popular area of the "unimproved flatland" space and hillside adjacent to Southridge Park was just another assault on South Fontana's residents and small businesses.
This is the same community that has already been attacked with endless warehouses and all the dirty and deadly air that comes with them, as well as the troublesome noise, traffic and danger of big rig operations close to schools and homes.
Our valid concerns of equitable quality of life were once again disregarded for the benefit of developer friends ready to extract hundreds of millions of profit by scooping up valuable land at a discount and successfully engineering land swap dealings.
Even when Deputy City Manager Jeff Burum said the mountain is "protected" and will be accessible, his casual contempt for us was evident in his comment immediately following when he said, it would be available "whether they're a part of the race [(referring to the bike race community)], or whether they're Tom and Eddie or whatever that live down in Southridge."
Burum also alluded to a project that the city could take into consideration someday as if there wasn't already drafted plans for 255 homes to be built at that so-called abandoned parkland and up the hill.
"The Heights at Southridge" will be yet another sprawling car-dependent master-planned development with the added bonus that it will erase the natural landscape which has been enjoyed by community residents since the first Southridge homes were built in 1986. Homes in "The Heights" are likely to be priced at the high-end ($600-700k plus) with not even one affordable housing unit. They could even approach the $850k price point as homes in neighboring Jurupa Hills have reached.
The "whatever" that live in Southridge would be wise not to believe Burum about access or the fairness of these land swaps. We can see for ourselves that this council approval does not benefit the community at large, won't help provide housing for our young adults and families, and only destroys some 37+ acres of some of the only remaining wildspace in the city.
This cannot happen and the council cannot continue to ignore the voices of the community.
We can make them listen and we can fight to save Southridge Parklands and wildspace. If the city wants to approve 255 new homes, perhaps they can bulldoze one or two of the six warehouses surrounding Jurupa Hills High School they've approved in the last few years and build them there.
Visit fontanaforward.org to find out how you can help.
Bobbi Jo Chavarria
Fontana
A slum in progress.
