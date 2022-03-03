Dear Editor:
February was Cancer Prevention Month, an opportunity to highlight the fight for policies that help reduce the cancer burden and improve the health of Fontana residents.
Tobacco use is the number one preventable cause of death, disability and disease. Tobacco products harm the health of users and those around them.
Breathing secondhand smoke causes lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. Brief exposure can be harmful. And even outdoors, you can be exposed to high levels of secondhand smoke if someone is smoking including using e-cigarettes nearby.
Everyone deserves to breathe clean, smoke-free air, including in outdoor public spaces. That’s why American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers are advocating for comprehensive smoke-free policies here in Fontana. To learn more about our efforts, visit acscanvive.org.
Brenda Rios Hernandez
Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.