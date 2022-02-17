Dear Editor:
Travis Parke’s article (in a recent edition of the Herald News) demonstrates that building a clean environment can be part of the plan for many business leaders. The piece mentions a number of ways to do that, and I’d like to add one to the mix: Every big box store should have solar panels on their roofs and parking lots.
As California grapples with wildfires, air pollution and nature loss, it’s clear that rooftop solar is one of the best solutions to combat these calamities. With their wide, flat, sunny surfaces, superstores are ideal for solar panels.
A new report from the Environment America Research and Policy Center found that California’s big box stores could generate enough rooftop solar electricity to power 869,000 average homes, the highest potential in the country. This would eliminate more than 3.6 million metric tons of global warming pollution each year, the equivalent of taking 787,500 cars off the road. Additionally, generating clean energy on site increases efficiency and is resilient in the face of outages and blackouts.
The environmental benefits to putting solar on superstores are immense, and it can also save these businesses money as well. Installing rooftop solar has already saved large companies like Walmart millions of dollars in electricity costs.
Solar on superstores is a win-win for the environment and for businesses. Every company with a big roof and parking lot without solar panels is a missed opportunity. It’s high time we embrace this practical and effective solution.
Wade Wilson
Los Angeles
