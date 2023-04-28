Dear Editor:
Just wanted to send out a "great job" to Bill Freeman on his well-written editorial on the Hagar family, and Sammy Hagar -- the star, that walked away from a difficult journey, beginning in Fontana and ended up on stages all over the world.
Thank you, Bill Freeman, for telling it like we remember it, the beauty and the sweet memories of an adventurous journey.
Bobby Hagar Harrell
