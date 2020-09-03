Dear Editor:
After decades of Big Tobacco’s lies and tricks that have hooked generations of young people on deadly tobacco products, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 28 took decisive action to end the sale of candy-flavored tobacco products -- including minty menthol -- by signing SB 793 (Hill. D-San Mateo) into law.
With the governor’s signature, California will have among the nation’s strongest protections against Big Tobacco’s business model that markets deadly tobacco products to kids, especially in low-income and Black and Brown communities. The law will take effect in January 2021.
The coalition in support of the law included the Office of Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounclakis, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, and Common Sense Kids Action.
Brandy Segal
VIVE volunteer
Fontana
