Dear Editor:
The city of Fontana has been facing a warehouse issue for more than a year now.
Because this is a big problem in the community, residents have gone to the City Council meetings to speak up about their concerns and the mayor doesn’t seem to listen to their concerns.
On April 27, we attended the City Council meeting and we heard residents mention that they were concerned about trucks driving by the residential areas and causing a lot of noise, making illegal turns (it has reached the point where some residents were about to get run over), and all the pollution that is being built.
Even though residents spoke about their concerns, Mayor Acquanetta Warren still approved a new project in which a new warehouse is going to be built next to a high school. This new warehouse is being developed by David Weiner.
As social work students, we hear the community's concerns, and we want to help the community be heard.
We signed up to speak at the City Council meeting and only one of us got called and was rudely interrupted when we expressed that we wanted to talk as a team. Unfortunately, we had some internet connection issues after we got interrupted and the mayor decided to move on. After the mayor decided to move on, several people were called to speak their opinions but the rest of my group never got the chance to speak about our concerns.
We encourage other members of the Fontana community to sign up to speak at the City Council meeting so that no more warehouse projects get approved. The more people that sign up to speak, the more that the mayor will hear how it’s affecting everyone. So, please sign up and speak up. Everyone deserves a healthy and safe environment.
Xochitl Catalan
Gladys Solis
Ebony Cubias
Magaly Gonzales
Victoria Lopez
Social work students, Cal State San Bernardino
