Dear Editor:
The Chaffey Community College Governing Board serves seven cities (including Fontana) and is the governing body which makes decisions directly affecting the community. The authority of the Board dictates the inner workings of the district, which ultimately affects students' lives.
When I attend its monthly meetings, I find that I am often one of very few students in attendance.
California law establishes a system granting faculty, staff and perhaps most importantly, students the right to participate in and make decisions regarding curriculum and academic standards. This is done through a process known as “shared governance. ”
Unfortunately, there are almost no students on any shared governance committees in the district. This could be due in part to the difficulty of navigating the meetings and agendas which are not posted publicly.
I can recall walking past a meeting room where the blinds were rolled down and the door was closed as the meeting took place; not a single student was at the table. These committees make decisions which affect students without their consultation.
However, to ensure our community is thriving, we must be involved in the planning processes. Merely making meetings available to students is not enough.
The next election for the Chaffey College Governing Board Trustees representing the cities of Fontana, Ontario, Chino and Chino Hills will be on March 3.
I hope the candidates' platforms contain a strong desire to invite their constituents into the decision-making process and keep the "community" in "community college."
Tariq Azim
Fontana
