Dear Editor:
My name is Joshua Valadez and I’m currently a senior at Summit High School.
I, along with several of my peers, are currently part of the DiversifyOurNarrative campaign, which aims to change our curriculum to include anti-racist and diverse texts.
In light of recent events in which there have been multiple instances of police brutality against Black communities, we wanted to bring attention to the problem of anti-Blackness in America; specifically, how we can fight to be anti-racist and encourage a productive dialogue on race and identity among our student bodies.
The campaign aims to petition district school boards to mandate that there be the inclusion of at least one book by a person of color per English/Literature/History class. The full petition can be found here: bit.ly/DONPetition
Joshua Valadez
Fontana
