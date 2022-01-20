Dear Editor:
On behalf of the entire Fontana community, I want to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences for the people of Tonga.
During my career as a Fohi teacher, it was my honor to know a number of students with loved ones in Tonga. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kurt Dukleth
Yucaipa
