Dear Editor:
It is truly unfortunate that a one-sided poll was taken for the future of the mascot at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
It was run by an administrator whose far right agenda made it impossible for a fair and accurate view of what the mascot should be.
So, with that said, it is not my mascot and it will never be my mascot.
Mascots are supposed to be non-political and something of pride.
A racist symbol of slavery will never bring pride to this school and leaves it more divided than ever.
Robert N. Hall
A.B. Miller teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.