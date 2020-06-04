Dear Editor:
I am 16 years old, born and raised in Fontana.
If you are reading this, maybe you can answer a controversial question asked on a daily basis. When did the world become a world we don’t want our future children to grow up in? And why? Many things had triggered this question to come to mind but I had not answered it until Thursday, May 28.
All news and social media outlets were booming with headlines about riots and people gone rouge. Although my concerns and prayers extended to all families in danger, I never suspected anything would happen like that in the city of Fontana. It was later that evening when I saw posts, tweets, snaps, messages, and videos of people protesting, throwing rocks, sitting in the streets.
As a 16-year old girl, I know the citizens of Fontana can fight this in a civilized manner. Uniform, no uniform, people of color, or not, ALL lives matter.
We must not lose sight of the people who have strived to protect our community, to protect one another. Fontana is a family and we are in this together.
I please urge you to turn this into a place citizens want to be in and use words like community, family, and safe as a description, not words like racism, murderers, and riots.
Stephanie Iturbe
Fontana
