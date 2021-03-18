Dear Editor:
Textbooks should be more affordable.
It is a great achievement that you get into the school you always wished for, there is nothing but happiness at this moment. Then you come to realize that you have to pay -- you have to pay for tuition, housing, and then once you pick your classes you come to realize that you have to pay up to $200 for a single book for the class.
It is great to see that some of the UC's professors have already adjusted and understood that textbooks are expensive and they want to help students succeed, but there are other professors that have not done this or may not be aware of the other options they have.
One solution CALPIRG has is “open textbooks”, which means that there are textbooks that are cheaper to print and free to use. These textbooks are written by faculty and peer-reviewed so they’re just as reliable. The only difference is that they’re published under an open license, this is what makes them so much more affordable and accessible.
We know the UC Regents are on board with open textbooks, but they want to see overwhelming support to show this is a priority.
Aleah Silva
Fontana
