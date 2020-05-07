Dear Editor:
Recently, a fourth-year medical student named Chelsey Bithell published a letter to the editor here in the Fontana Herald News drawing attention to the importance of vaccines, and of grounding public policy in sound medical advice and science.
If there’s one thing COVID-19 demonstrates, it’s how right Chelsey is.
As we shutter ourselves off from our loved ones and the world outside, it’s worth recognizing the power a vaccine would have to open our doors back up.
It’s also worth recognizing the danger of policy makers ignoring sound judgment and valid medical advice. We see it in the tragic results Chelsey mentions with 1.5 million children dying each year from vaccine-preventable diseases. And we will see similarly tragic results for elderly and vulnerable Americans if public officials open our economy before medical experts say we should.
The United States and our global health partners have a key role to play in curbing this disease, and it starts by ensuring science and medical advice guide our actions. Every step should be informed by experts, from invoking disaster production powers, to enacting social distancing guidelines, to eventually opening our society back up.
I thank Chelsey for her advocacy, and I hope she inspires more Inland Empire residents to speak up and ensure those with the most understanding about this pandemic are informing the actions our government takes.
Rep. Norma Torres
Pomona
