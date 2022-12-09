Dear Editor:
I am reading the opinion by Tom Murphy (in the Dec. 2 edition) regarding what he calls "The most despicable, deceptive campaign we've seen in a long time."
While that certainly indicates a large amount of hyperbole, the reality is that the voters made the right choice in supporting Measure D, and I am not as Mr. Murphy identifies supporters as "career politicians, developers, or public union members", rather just a business owner who supports good government for our county.
The reality is that Measure D restores responsibility and stability to the process: who in their right mind would take responsibility for managing a multi-billion dollar organization with a time limit of four years and a salary limited to about $60,000 a year?
Measure D has restored the elements that will attract serious and responsible policy makers overseeing the government of our county that impacts all of us, as it should.
The court to which Mr. Murphy referred transcends the justice system's court, it was the election.
Bud Weisbart
Fontana
