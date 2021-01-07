Dear Editor:
This pandemic has extended its grasp across the globe and affected the world as a whole.
However, low-income individuals and families have suffered to a larger extent than upper and even middle class families, and no one has suffered more than impoverished peoples in developing nations.
More than half of the world's population could be living in poverty in the wake of COVID-19, erasing decades of progress combating extreme poverty.
If we do not do everything in our power to help poor nations abroad, we risk the threat of coronavirus exploding here at home. Thus, 2021 should be focused on making sure that the entire world receives access to the vaccine as well as economic support to rebuild themselves.
Not only is it impossible to resume normal activities at home without combating COVID-19 abroad, but when this chaos has finally ended, having stable economies across the globe will improve our country's national security and create U.S. jobs.
Yesenia Free
Fontana
