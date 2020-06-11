Dear Editor:
It has been three months since our children were notified that school would not continue and everyone had to shelter in place due to the extreme danger COVID-19 was causing.
Many seniors throughout the state lost their chances of finishing high school the way they dreamed it would be like so many before them.
It was their turn to finish spring sports, go to the prom and Grad Night, and then walk across the stage with their families and friends to receive their diploma.
It all came to a crashing halt and for many it was hard to understand. Never before in their lifetime had anything like this happened.
Parents were getting laid off from their jobs, no one was allowed to go out to eat, people were rushing to get supplies at the stores, and some were losing loved ones to a disease that was the worst since the 1918 Spanish flu, which most of our children had never heard of.
So now, three months later, California is still on a modified closure but there are no baseball, football, softball or soccer fields open for our children to play on.
Many other places have opened, yet youth sports, which are so important in the lives of kids, have not.
How can this state keep our children locked down for so long when social distancing at parks is one of the easiest to do? The crowds at grocery stores, malls and now movie theaters are harder to control distancing.
Scott Diamond
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.