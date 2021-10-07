Dear Editor:
As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial lawmakers and the public remember research into other diseases beyond COVID must continue.
That’s why I recently took part in a virtual event where I met with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Alex Padilla, Congresswoman Norma Torres, Congresswoman Grace Napolitano and Congressman Raul Ruiz as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
During this meeting, I made it clear that the people of California are counting on our lawmakers to increase funding for cancer research and prevention.
With more than 600,000 Americans expected to die from cancer this year, including District 35 in California, now is not the time to take a break. We are at a point where advancements in research are saving more lives than ever and we must keep this momentum going forward.
Now is not the time to turn back the clock on progress made. Now is the time to invest in lifesaving cancer research.
By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.
Mercy Campos
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.