Dear Editor:
I am bringing to your attention the lack of testing for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
I am a RN, and one of the essential employees at a local business was sent from place to place with symptoms, due to testing limitation.
This person is high risk even though the medical personnel said this person is not.
How many people have to die or infect other people to understand that we cannot stop the spreading and contain the situation unless we continue to test people who are symptomatic.
It is unbelievable to advertise that we do have drive-through testing centers, and many of them are closed or not answering the phone.
We allow people with symptoms to move freely around in order to get help and spread the virus.
As a Registered Nurse, I feel obligated to address this situation, which occurs nationwide but still is unacceptable.
We need to be more responsible and do not assume that cases are not high risk. Low risk situations can very easily escalate to high risk when there is nothing much we can do sometimes. It is too late for the person but also for other people around the person who became infected without even knowing it.
It is a crisis situation all over the country, but we need to be more vigilant AND TEST PEOPLE. Otherwise our efforts to contain are going to be in vain.
Andreea Ciontea
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.