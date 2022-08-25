Dear Editor:
What amazes me is, even those who are among the silent majority have been aware of the goal for years, before President Trump got elected for the first time, the vision of what is stated “are going to start a Civil War! Stop it!" began with people understanding what was happening with riots, protests, tearing down of historical moments, removing the Ten Commandments and God from America.
It was seen as our American flag was burned, stomped on, and those who fought in wars were arrested because they grabbed the flag in attempts to save it.
And added on top of everything is the fact there are those who still fight against burning the flag, shutting down churches, stopping the hate of America that has been taught in both our higher and lower education system.
Law enforcement agencies are still bringing an end to human traffic trade on our American soil where men and women have shed their blood so that there would be laws to end slavery and that includes freeing those bound by sex traffic organizations as well as the drugs being handed out to hold humans in drug habits.
America is full of those who want to end oppression no matter what form it takes.
I encourage others not to be fearful of situations that are leading to a Civil War, but understand it takes all generations to work together to fight corruption no matter how high up it goes or how local it goes.
Pray for those who God has touched their hearts to be in “active duty" and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.
Yes, the call is "Wake up America." And if you don't agree with what I or others are saying, "Fine." Just don't try to silence my voice or those who are speaking. If we are wrong, future events will let us know we were wrong.
Doris Wagnon
Locust Grove, Oklahoma
