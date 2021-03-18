Dear Editor:
After a year of fear, panic and terrible losses, there is now light at the end of the tunnel for our youth.
Almost every state is allowing youth sports to be played and these past few weeks the FUSD has allowed conditioning to begin for high school students who play spring sports. Football and soccer have been added but with a very minimal schedule.
My question to the District is who came up with the restrictions for conditioning leading up to play? I understand the importance of COVID-19 testing once a week, but to disinfect softballs/baseballs and other equipment is not a recommended procedure by the CDC. It has been highly publicized one cannot get the virus from surfaces.
Many other states have been very successful with their high school programs playing without so many difficult restrictions such as five conditioning sessions before moving onto being able to practice. Kids are playing all over the country without these tough restrictions and softball and baseball is a non-contact sport and social distancing is the easiest for these two sports.
Last week, San Bernardino County was down to 6.7 cases per 100,000 people, which is remarkable, and with the vaccine being so efficient it will go lower in the coming weeks, yet our youth are still being restricted with the rules put into place, and I am wondering who made these decisions for FUSD to follow when so many other districts in the state are already playing.
Our youth have suffered more than enough.
Scott Diamond
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.