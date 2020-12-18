Dear Editor:
The United Steelworkers Local 8599, who represent the classified and hourly employees of the Fontana Unified School District, have our charitable Women of Steel Committee.
In this difficult holiday season, Chairperson Josie Garo and the Women of Steel Committee were thinking of a special holiday project that we could facilitate. We got our heads together and thought of our veterans at the Loma Linda Veterans Administration Hospital.
To give a little cheer and brighten their holiday season, we assembled 175 personal care bags along with more than 130 pairs of socks, as well as hand-written holiday cards addressed to: "You will never be forgotten."
Chairperson Josie loaded her car with the filled boxes and delivered them to the Veterans Hospital. We feel that it is nice to know we spread some holiday cheer to our veterans! Although we were not able to distribute them ourselves, they were very well received.
We would like to thank our sponsors for their support; Sonia Fernandez from Aava Dental for supplying the toothbrushes and toothpaste and Jack Long from the Fontana Foundation of Hope for his generous monetary donation.
We would like to wish all our service people and veterans a very happy and healthy holiday season and all the best for a wonderful New Year!
Dawn Dooley
President of United Steelworkers Local 8599
Fontana
