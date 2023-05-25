Dear Editor:
Homelessness is impacting our communities to extreme measures.
Organizations are working to provide solutions; however, providing our youth with avenues to programs including trade careers is vital. In addition, ensuring their mental health is stable is necessary.
The 2022 San Bernardino County Continuum of Care Homeless Count and Final Report Survey shows that more than 40 percent of identified homeless are under 40. Some of them may be graduates of local schools. Through one life experience or another it led them to the situation they find themselves in today.
In recently released rankings by the U.S. News and World Report, Fontana Unified School District attained a 98 percent high school graduation rate — the highest ever reached by the district, which includes disadvantaged communities.
It’s time for us to determine the correlation between graduation rates and homelessness. Our community needs to come together to prevent homelessness and expand programs that will allow our youth to thrive.
Adam Perez
Board Member
Fontana Unified School District
