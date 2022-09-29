I had just completed my junior year in high school when our family moved from Ohio to California.
My father, a bricklayer, with a family of six to support, could not find enough work in wintertime because of the cold weather. Still, it was a big decision. We would be leaving the only home we knew.
Mom decided we would take a family vote to see how many of us wanted to stay in Ohio and how many wanted to move. I voted against the move. I was going to be a senior in high school, and I wanted to finish my high school journey where I had started it.
I would miss my friends in Ohio. We had sat beside one another in our wooden desks in grade school, diagramming sentences and memorizing multiplication tables. We cheered side by side at our high school’s football games, wearing our heavy school sweaters even on balmy autumn nights. We had been best friends for a long time.
The votes came in: three for staying; three for moving. We moved.
My mother, two sisters, brother, and I arrived in June, while my father stayed behind to sell our house and take care of unfinished business. We had shipped most of our belongings ahead. Dad would bring our remaining items with him in his pickup truck when he joined us, hopefully by Christmas.
It took me a while to get used to seeing cactus growing outside my front door. It was a far cry from the blackberry bushes that brushed against the back fence of my childhood home.
By the time September rolled around, my older sister had gotten a job in a credit union; my brother had entered third grade; and my younger sister and I had enrolled in the local high school. This transition was not easy for me. I began my senior year at a new high school far away from the one I attended for the past three years. I felt lost. And misplaced.
“You have to make the best of it,” Mom would say. “Make new friends.”
I had majored in business at the vocational high school I attended in Ohio and had met all the course requirements I needed in that field to graduate. But coming to a new school, in a new state, I needed to meet their requirements in order to earn my high school diploma.
The curriculum created for me included a few college prep classes — just in case I decided to go to college: First year Latin. Algebra 1. Geometry. I was thankful, however, for the shorthand-transcription class made up of seniors, as I didn’t feel so conspicuous. I even made two new friends who invited me to lunch. Maybe Mom was right. I had to make new friends.
Christmas seemed like an eternity away. Dad finally arrived in plenty of time to help decorate the tree — but without our belongings and his old pickup truck. He had had an accident on the highway, totaling his truck and everything in it. Miraculously, he survived the crash without a scratch. Christmas would be extra special this year.
Dad began building a new home for us, and by summer we were living at our new address.
I had graduated from high school and was heading for college. My algebra, Latin and geometry classes gave me a good jumpstart into my freshman year of college academics. And my shorthand came in handy, as I could take down all my class notes — word for word. I was determined to graduate from college one day.
It wasn’t long before I decided that I really wanted to become a teacher. What seemed like a negative experience taking elementary subjects in my senior year actually became an asset — one that eventually awarded me a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies and a teaching credential.
I have often wondered how my life would have turned out had my family not moved across the country. Perhaps I wouldn’t have become a teacher. Perhaps I would have graduated from high school as a business major and gotten a secretarial job in an office somewhere. I’ll never know.
But what I do know is that I loved teaching. It was such a great avenue to learning. I learned something new every day from the students who sat before me with questioning faces. They have been among my greatest teachers.
And through the years, I have come to realize that home is where your family is. It doesn’t matter if there are cactus growing in your front yard or blackberry bushes clinging to your backyard fence.
Life will happen anyway … one day at a time … offering its choices, gifts, and endless possibilities for a good, fulfilling life.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
