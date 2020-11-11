On behalf of Inland Empire Economic Partnership Chairman Peter Villegas and the Board of Directors, we offer our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for a successful campaign.
IEEP stands ready to support their efforts to restore our economy.
As the home state to Vice President-elect Harris, we have seen firsthand how effective she is in addressing the issues facing our communities. (She visited Fontana as a senator in 2017).
As the second Californian to ever be elected as vice president and the first woman of color, she is an example to all on what opportunities exist in our great nation.
(Paul Granillo is president and CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, which is based in Rancho Cucamonga.)
