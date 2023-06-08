I worked at Planned Parenthood for one year. I saw, heard, and did things that still haunt me to this day, years after I quit.
When I got a text from my good friend Maria that a new Planned Parenthood might open up in our Fontana neighborhood, my heart skipped a beat. Not here, I thought, not here. Not in my backyard.
Planned Parenthood as an organization is a genius at marketing. They have beautiful graphics for social media, memorable slogans, a professional-looking annual report, and must pay their media team a fortune since they are always in the press receiving mostly positive coverage. But behind the scenes, the story is much, much different. I am so sorry I ever worked there and I urge anyone looking for work to cross Planned Parenthood off your list.
Here’s the thing: no matter how pretty Planned Parenthood appears on the outside, the inside is rotting.
When I worked there, I thought I was helping women. Of course they needed abortion, I thought. They couldn’t have another baby and still work or go to school or achieve whatever dreams they had — the list is endless of what I told women to coerce them to end the life of their child. But in the end, I learned the hard way that abortion isn’t the answer. In fact, it not only destroys the life of the baby but wrecks havoc on the mother, her family, and those who work in abortion facilities.
At the Planned Parenthood where I worked, we only did abortions up to 12 weeks. Yet one day, a woman came in who we thought was under that limit but after she was prepped for the procedure, the doctor noted she was further along at 16 weeks. He proceeded with the abortion anyway since she was there and abortions are money-makers.
One of my jobs was to make sure nothing was left inside of the woman after the abortion because it could cause a serious infection. Therefore, I had to make sure every body part was accounted for. It was this particular abortion that became a nightmare long afterwards as I saw this little boy’s body totally recognizable and so obviously a baby. His face haunted me for years. What was I doing?
I felt terrible for what I was doing while I worked at Planned Parenthood. It was the abortion work, yes, but it was also all the lying and deception. We told women every day that they needed abortion, whether it be surgical or medical, and that their lives would be so much better if they could let us help them “take care of” their problem. It was soul-sucking work and I felt myself dying just a little more every day I worked there.
I eventually got up the courage to leave, even though my family’s financial situation really could have used the money I made from working at Planned Parenthood. Even though I had left, I still felt tremendous guilt and shame from what I did there.
I eventually found another former Planned Parenthood worker, Abby Johnson, and allowed her ministry, And Then There Were None (ATTWN), to help me heal from my experience as an abortion worker. I met so many other women who had worked in abortion clinics around the country and we all had such similar experiences. I didn’t feel alone anymore.
It is deeply troubling that a new Planned Parenthood is coming into our neighborhood. I know from personal experience the destruction they cause to women and to the people who work for them.
ATTWN has done surveys of their 650 abortion workers they have helped to leave the industry and found that more than 80 percent of workers said their abortion clinic work negatively affected their home life. And 89 percent said that if a woman they knew sought services provided by their former clinic, they would never send them there. Many of us former abortion workers also struggle with depression, substance abuse, and thoughts of suicide.
To both patients and employees, no reason is good enough to walk through the doors of an abortion clinic. There are many people who want to help you accomplish your goals or help you through your current challenges. I work for a ministry called Loveline that does just that. You’re not alone. I’m working for the day when Planned Parenthood isn’t needed any longer and abortion is unthinkable.
(Nallely Cortes is a Rialto resident and the Intake manager for Loveline.)
