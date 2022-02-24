By ACQUANETTA WARREN
The influence of African Americans on history, and culture, cannot be denied.
That’s certainly true in the world of music, where the Black experience — from the bondage of slavery through the struggles of civil rights, inequity, and social justice — has shaped lyrics and sounds not only in the United States, but across the world.
The blues, jazz, spirituals, gospel, rumba, rock n’ roll, R&B, calypso, soul, funk, reggae, hip hop, pop … the list goes on.
Our celebration of Black History Month here in Fontana will pay tribute to the lasting influence of African Americans on music with the Fontana Jazz Fest, featuring great music and a special VIP Interactive art area for those 16 and over.
After all, Black art has contributed to American history too.
The Fontana Jazz Fest event will take place at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium, 8437 Sierra Avenue, on Feb. 26 between 3 and 7 p.m. Go to our website, www.fontana.org, to sign up for the various activities. The event is free.
----- EARLIER that day, from 10 a.m. to noon, Fontana’s Black History Parade and Expo will be held, beginning at Citrus and Summit avenues and ending up at the Home Depot parking lot, north of the Route 210 Freeway. Stay and enjoy the Black History Month Expo. This event also is free.
Join Fontana Walks for a great walk in the Black History Month Parade. There will be free incentives to assist everyone on getting healthy. Go to our website, www.fontana.org, for more information.
----- I WOULD BE remiss if I didn’t mention that NASCAR is returning to Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway this weekend. This great event is fun for the participants and brings people into our community.
Together, these events showcase how Fontana truly has become a destination.
We welcome our visitors, and for our residents, enjoy the festivities!
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.