I am very proud of Fontana’s work in getting our unhoused population the help it needs, while making our streets and community safer for everyone.
Today, the Fontana Police Department Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) works closely with Water of Life, the Social Work Action Group (SWAG), the Fontana Housing Department, the San Bernardino County Behavioral Health Department, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) and stakeholders to address — and ultimately end — homelessness.
That doesn’t mean shifting the problem somewhere else, but being proactive in providing options for shelter, food and other vital resources on a regional level.
The Water of Life CityLink program is a great example of how this kind of community collaboration works. Water of Life provides most of the funding for their activities and will be moving to a new location at Citrus Avenue and Arrow Boulevard, where they will be able to assist more residents in need.
We also have gotten tremendous support from Congressman Pete Aguilar and Senator Alex Padilla, who helped to secure $4 million in congressional funding for our Homelessness Prevention, Resource and Care Center.
Again, I am proud of the unique approach Fontana has taken to solving homelessness. Rather than a one size fits all, we are addressing it on an individual level — providing support and services based on the person or the family. That means including services like job placement, job counseling, and other wrap-around services.
Our efforts to increase our inventory of affordable housing as well as end homelessness have moved us from a regional spotlight to the national stage, and it’s clear that our state and federal partners are taking notice.
In 2022, Fontana was awarded $2.7 million for the Family Homelessness Challenge Grant to help make experiences of homelessness rare, brief and one-time.
We also were awarded $500,000 for the CalHome program, which will be used to rehabilitate modular and mobile homes for low-and-moderate income families.
Additionally, we were awarded $3 million for Project Homekey, adding 14 units of interim housing with supportive services and three units of affordable housing which will be ready for occupancy by this summer.
If you have any questions, you can always contact me directly at awarren@fontana.org. Also, go to our website and see what is going on in our community at www.fontana.org. Watch the recent Fontana State of the City and view the great videos describing what we are doing to improve the quality of life for all residents of Fontana.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
