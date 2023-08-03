Just drive around Fontana and you will see a massive transformation: Lots that were once eyesores, crime magnets or homeless encampments now are business and job centers or neighborhoods filled with families and workforce housing.
The latter — meeting the housing needs of our rapidly growing community — is what I would like to focus on today.
We all know California is grappling with a severe housing shortage, leading to soaring prices that have made it difficult for our own children to afford a home in an area they call home.
In true Fontana form, we are rising to the challenge.
Our vision is crystal clear: Make sure that Fontana is able to provide families and residents a wide range of attainable housing types, including studios, live-work, apartment homes/condos units and single-family homes.
Just last week, we were honored to participate in the ribbon cutting on the long overdue project “Ventana” — a development that has been in the works since 2007 and now has become one of the best mixed-use projects ever planned in Fontana and our region. Its first phase is called “Vasari,” but the overall project eventually will include more than 1,671 units.
Elsewhere, there’s a new 93-unit townhouse-style apartment community on Sierra Avenue between Baseline Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, and several multi-family projects are being constructed and approved along the Foothill Boulevard Corridor between Cherry Avenue and Alder Avenue, which, when completed, will add more than 900 homes.
For the Downtown Core area, our General Plan calls for a mixture of housing types alongside restaurants, entertainment venues, the Civic Center campus, and an arts/culture district. This will give Fontana one of the top plazas in the region, allowing further expansion from our freeways to our Downtown Core.
Now, travel south, where we recently approved a gated 255 detached single-family housing project with many great amenities. Alongside of this project is a fully funded public park and public park trail to maintain the access for residents to continue to enjoy our South Hills open space.
Finally, 106 attainable units for families next door to the proposed Fontana South Chaffey Junior College on Sierra Avenue will be a major transformation for our great community.
Add it up, and we are bringing Fontana together like never before. We embrace the challenge of providing attainable housing options for everyone and are committed to creating a future for our residents. For more information on any of these projects, visit www.fontanca.gov.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
