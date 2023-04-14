Contacting the City for a service request is now easier than ever, thanks to our new Fontana 311 app.
Available from Google Play or in the App Store, Fontana 311 allows you to submit and track service requests from the convenience of your phone or mobile device.
Our goal is simple: We want to provide you with the best service possible, and to take advantage of the convenience that technology provides.
Whether it’s street sweeping, filling a pothole, fixing or maintaining sidewalks or making our world-class parks even better, Fontana always has been a leader in providing quality customer service.
Fontana 311 also allows you to be our eyes and ears more readily than ever. Your input is so important to us, and once you submit a request, we are committing to responding as quickly and effectively as we possibly can.
In the end, it makes your City more accessible and improves the quality of life for everyone.
One quick side note: Any animal service request will be sent to the Police Dispatch and an Animal Services officer.
Thank you for helping us make Fontana the premier city in which to live, work and play.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
