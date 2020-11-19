With the coming holidays, it's so important for everyone to stay safe and healthy.
Many residents have asked me about the impact of this week’s announcement from our Governor regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases statewide. Keep in mind that Fontana already is in California’s most restrictive tier -- purple -- and all indications are that it will not change anytime soon.
With this in mind, I need your help. We are requesting that on Thanksgiving we all limit our family/friend gatherings.
Your health is so important to your entire family, and the only way to curb this spread so that we might be able to celebrate Christmas is to take care of yourself by wearing a mask, washing your hands and limiting group events on Thanksgiving.
I’m finding Zoom calls and other conference-type calling methods provide great satisfaction on holidays.
In addition, staying at home is starting to really become popular for families and it is proving to be fun to be together. Remember how we give thanks represents how much we care for each other.
Also, COVID-19 testing sites are available for everyone to participate. Testing is going to be the biggest indicator for our journey out of the purple zone.
In the meantime, please join me this Saturday, Nov. 21 for the next virtual Fontana Walk. Walking improves your physical and mental well-being. Just email your photos while out on your walk to healthyfontana.org by noon the following Monday to be featured on our social media. I would like to give special congratulations to Nancy F. for being the most recent top step-getter with 166,800 steps in one week. It’s not too late to register at https://www.fontana.org/2768/Fontana-Walks
If you would like me to celebrate with your family via Zoom or another conference type, just email me the link and time, and depending on the number of requests, I will try my best to join in on the celebration. Email me with your information at awarren@fontana.org.
Remember, our goal is to come out of this period safe and healthy. Happy Thanksgiving Fontana!
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
