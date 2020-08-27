COVID –19 clearly has impacted our lives in so many ways. It has so drastically changed our schedules and ways we operate that it’s easy to forget many positive things are happening.
Recently, I had the honor of speaking with the general manager of Fontana Water Company on conservation outreach.
Fontana Water mailed out postcards in February to California Alternative Rates for Water (CARW) customers offering High Efficiency Toilet retrofits and received a very low response.
The California Alternative Rates for Water (CARW) program offers low income-qualified customers a discount on their water bill. If your household qualifies for a discount on your energy bill under the electric or gas CARE program, you may also qualify for a discount on your water bill.
But despite the low response to the postcards sent by Fontana Water, they continue to be committed to offering the High Efficiency Toilet retrofits program. To help customers with conserving water, Fontana Water also offered a Weather Based Irrigation Controller (WBIC) Replacement Program earlier this year. This program is getting a better response from customers.
For any customer interested in the High Efficiency Toilet Retrofit or Weather Based Irrigation Controller Replacement Program, contact Fontana Water Company at (909) 822-2201 or Fontana Water Company’s conservation program contractor, EcoTech, at (866) 308-8391. Let’s all do our part to achieve our conservation goals.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
