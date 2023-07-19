Fontana embodies what a healthy community is all about, and your City government is committed to keeping it that way.
Our community-based and award-winning Healthy Fontana initiative serves as a shining example of our dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle for all residents. Healthy Fontana revolves around four key components of a thriving community: nutrition, active living, smart growth, and community partnerships.
The recently opened Arrowhead Regional Medical Center – Mammography Service Center is a prime example of how shared vision and collaboration are driving Fontana forward. This new center, offering state-of-the-art mammography services, is a significant stride in our commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to the people of Fontana. It is located inside the Arrowhead Fontana Family Health Center at 16888 Baseline Avenue.
Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent and concerning health issues faced by women worldwide. With the new center in place, our community will be empowered with early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment options. Having this vital resource within our city’s boundaries will undoubtedly save lives and contribute to improved health outcomes for our residents.
The establishment of the ARMC Mammography Service Center not only exemplifies the exceptional healthcare services available in Fontana but also underscores our unwavering dedication to providing convenient and accessible care for all. By bringing these critical services closer to home, we are eliminating barriers and ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to prioritize their health and well-being.
Special thanks go out to the County of San Bernardino, as well as the dedicated staff and medical professionals who will be working tirelessly at the Arrowhead Fontana Family Health Center. Wellness is a fundamental pillar of Healthy Fontana, and this new facility represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services and improve the quality of life for our residents in Fontana.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
