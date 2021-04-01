Fontana celebrates Women’s History Month because of the great women who live, work and play here in our great town.
Women’s History Month celebrates the contributions women have made to our history and culture, while inspiring others to make a positive difference in our nation.
While it would be impossible to include everyone, I would like to single out these remarkable women for their great contributions they are making to Fontana.
----- JANET KOEHLER-BROOKS has served as city treasurer since the death of her father, the late Dr. Charles A. Koehler, in 2003. She has a Master’s Degree in Education from Cal State San Bernardino and a Bachelor’s Degree from Pepperdine University. She is retired from Fontana Unified School District, where she worked as a teacher and school counselor. Her involvement with civic, community and professional organizations includes the California Municipal Treasurers Association, the Kiwanis Club of Fontana, Fontana Art Association, Fontana Woman’s Club and the Fontana Historical Society. She was married to the late Richard Brooks and has two sons.
----- CATHLINE FORT is more than just the newly-elected chair of our City of Fontana Planning Commission. She is vice president of a leading safety and health company handling risk management for global, national, middle market, and small business customers. She graduated from Stanford University with her degree in Industrial Engineering. She is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP), Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist (AFIS). She is the former board president for Etiwanda School District and state delegate to the California School Board Association. She is married to Pastor Todd Fort and raised three children here in the community they live in, love and serve.
----- DAISY GAMBOA WELSH is one of our great Fontana Police Department 911 dispatchers. She and her husband Michael Welsh are founders of Working Dogs for Warriors, providing service dogs to veterans and first responders who suffer from depression and want to save their families. She is a Rotarian and strongly believes in “service above self.” She started “Feed Me Fontana,” a new Instagram page that is informing our citizens during COVID-19 where great eateries exist and in the process is helping save Fontana businesses.
----- THESE GREAT WOMEN of Fontana are just a small sampling of the many women who serve in our community and our world. They impact our quality of life by giving of their time and love for all of us. Women’s History Month celebrates not only past accomplishments but present and future contributions to Fontana.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
