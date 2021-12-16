December is a time that people around the world are most likely to contribute to others in need and support communities.
We’re fortunate in Fontana that the spirit of giving can be felt throughout the year, and yet here too, the holiday season always seems to bring out the best. We see that year after year with our great traditions, and the organizations and partnerships that make them possible.
With the support of various groups, Fontana’s Community Services Department, for example, takes great joy in converting Miller Park into a Winter Wonderland, offering pictures with Santa underwater and on land at several of our community centers, breakfasts with Santa, and art and ornament fun for kids — not to mention our famous Fontana Christmas Tree Lighting and the Fontana Christmas Parade and Festival of Winter, which were held this past weekend.
I must highlight the efforts of the students at Falcon Ridge Elementary School.
These great students raised $1,300 by bringing in their spare change. They donated to CityLink — a wonderful program that feeds thousands weekly and provides services to all. They bought 20 turkeys, 20 blankets, and lots of gifts for ages 10-12, which included soccer balls and basketballs and 20 pajama pants from Old Navy. I got to thank them all personally, and they deserve to be congratulated for their efforts and the special attention they provide to kids 10-12 who often are left out of traditional giveaways.
Another great group, Working Dogs for Warriors, sponsored a holiday program called “Give Hope,” in which they adopted two service families in our community to bring much needed cheer to their lives.
In addition, they assisted in the Free Family Christmas Shopping Day held in conjunction with several sponsors, with participants provided the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations.
This is my favorite event that I have supported for 16 years, and it continues to grow. But having Kaiser Hospital and IEHP onsite available to provide vaccinations allowed our city to increase the number of vaccinated people, which slows down COVID. At last
check, we had more than 70 percent of our residents vaccinated.
Sponsors included Young Visionaries (Terrance Stone); Living Way Christian Fellowship (Pastor David Zamora); Mark Chow, who provided great household items for families; Walmart Distribution Center, which brought so many volunteers and presents that I lost count; and Carter’s Clothing, helping our toddlers. It was an amazing community effort to help everyone enjoy the holiday.
Thank you for giving all of us at the City of Fontana the opportunity to serve you another year.
Enjoy the holiday season, and may the new year bring you great joy and prosperity.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
