Let’s honor and support our veterans who began serving this great country before receiving their high school diplomas.
The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the County Department of Veterans Affairs, has announced the 14th annual San Bernardino County Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project. Each year, this project provides an opportunity for qualified veterans and internees to be presented with a diploma as authorized through the California Education Code.
Any veteran who served in and received an honorable discharge from World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War, or individuals who were interned in a Japanese American relocation camp, are eligible to participate.
What makes this program unique is that surviving family members of those who meet these requirements are also encouraged to apply for posthumous recognition on behalf of their loved one. Many of us may have family members who are eligible but just haven’t participated in the past. We owe them this recognition.
The applicant must be a current San Bernardino County resident and have been enrolled in high school prior to enlistment or internment. There is no charge to participate.
This past Saturday, I attended the 2nd Annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair called “A Sound Mind Is”. Working Dogs for Warriors and Frontline Sight Military Outreach partnered together to offer resources to assist our veterans. These groups are dedicated to addressing issues faced by veterans by bringing our community together.
This program highlights a major change in the way we address the needs of our veterans, but more needs to be done.
Let’s all come together to honor those who honored our safety and freedom by recognizing those who didn’t receive their diploma. Let’s help make that correction.
For more information, visit the County Schools Veterans Diploma Project webpage at https://vdp.sbcss.k12.ca.us/ or contact County Schools at (909) 386-2406.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
