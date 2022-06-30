As mayor, one of my main priorities is to prepare our workforce for the future. Parents, we want to help you get your student ready for their career/college journey.
In 2018, I formed the Fontana Mayor’s Education Coalition to bring together all the school districts, community colleges, educational leaders, charter schools and Fontana business community that service our students. Since that creation, we have provided programming that exposes our students to career planning opportunities and various job prospects to assist them in developing their future.
Last year we presented “Planes, Trains and Autonomous Vehicles”. This program was well received by both participating students and the business community alike.
Parent involvement is critical to the success of our future generations. We would like to increase parents’ role in our next program — Movers, Makers, Helpers and Healers.
On Saturday, July 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., we will provide information to parents that will help your student navigate their journey. This program will feature presentations and resources toward our next program for the 2022-2023 academic year.
We have been working closely with our business community to assist our students to prepare for the future jobs and the business role in that process.
The Fontana Chamber of Commerce has been committed from the beginning of our coalition to bridging educators and the business community together with the goal of preparing our students, and this will serve as another example of working together to get the best results for our community.
We must ensure that all students have an option and programs such as these get us closer to meeting that goal. Parents, we need your involvement; please register today, and work with me and other members of this coalition to move Fontana Forward and ensure that our students thrive in this ever-changing environment for all careers of the future.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.