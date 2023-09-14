In these times, we face significant challenges that can only be overcome through our collective efforts and a willingness to learn from one another.
Just recently, I had the privilege of attending the United States Conference of Mayors Fall Leadership Meeting, where I was humbled to be chosen as a trustee for this esteemed organization.
This role allows me to contribute to shaping the direction and implementation of the priorities and challenges that mayors from across the nation are working together on. It also grants me access to invaluable best practices and funding opportunities that we can bring back to Fontana.
Our involvement with the Conference of Mayors and the strong relationships we've cultivated have already benefited our city. We've secured grants and assistance to address pressing issues such as community health, crime, education, mental health, and our top priority: homelessness.
However, as essential as collaboration with fellow mayors and various agencies is, your voice and engagement are equally vital to ensure that the quality of life in Fontana improves for all residents.
Many of you have reached out to me personally via email or social media to express concerns in your neighborhoods. These concerns range from abandoned properties turned into havens for criminal activity to neighbors neglecting community standards, tenant problems with absentee landlords, damage to our parks, and the desire to establish neighborhood watch groups.
I am genuinely committed to creating safe, family-oriented neighborhoods, which are among the defining qualities of our wonderful town. As our community's mission statement states:
“We seek and embrace every opportunity to enrich the lives of those who live, work, play, and invest in the City of Fontana.”
I urge you to join us in using our latest tool to report any issues — the 311 system. Snap a photo and describe the problem. Your involvement is crucial. Let's not allow negativity to shape our community standards. Fontana is our home, and it's our shared responsibility to elevate and preserve its standing. Help us by actively participating in the effort to maintain a safe, clean, and respected community. Please report any problems or request information that can contribute to the thriving of your neighborhood. Remember, if you see something, say something through 311.
Don’t forget to make use of the activity book we've sent to every household in the city.
Always remember, Fontana Together Moves Fontana Forward. Together, we can make a difference.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
