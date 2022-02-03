“Locally Invested, Globally Connected.”
That was the theme of our recent State of the City Address. A video of the event will be released in the coming weeks for all to view, but in the meantime, I wanted to provide a few highlights.
1) We passed a two-year budget: our assessed valuation is up 6.4 percent — totaling 22.4 billion.
2) We issued 777 single-family residential permits and officially started construction on the South Fontana Park.
3) We upgraded the internet access at all our community centers — making it 66 times faster.
4) We’ve increased our S&P Bond Rating from AA- to A+.
5) Partnered with the Fontana Chamber of Commerce to launch the Post-COVID Recovery program.
Bottom line: The ups and downs of the pandemic didn’t stop Fontana from moving forward.
We still have our challenges. Like all cities and counties, Fontana faces a homeless crisis. In January 2020, San Bernardino County reported 3,125 homeless individuals in the county, with 116 residing in Fontana. Through our Emergency Solutions Grant Program, we were able to provide emergency transitional shelter for 37 people and assisted an additional 40 people with other homeless prevention services.
In addition, our city implemented an Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program facilitating the distribution of more than $1 million to assist 178 Fontana families who were struggling financially due to the effects of COVID-19.
New development, strategic growth and their impact on our environment and air quality were additional topics of major discussion in 2021. As a result, we-evaluated policies ordinances and examined best practices, and following the science, we learned a great deal. We recently adopted the Industrial Commerce Center Sustainability Standards Ordinance. This model legislation is aimed at providing even greater environmental protections while preserving jobs and ensuring the City continues to play its vital role in the nation’s supply chain.
Fontana is the epicenter of national commerce. Our nation is embracing the rebuild of the manufacturing sector and Fontana is embracing our role in that process. “Made in America “is being “Made in Fontana.”
All this new development is leading to the renovation of our downtown area — bringing in retail, entertainment, and dining opportunities throughout the city. We are strategically focused on providing and attracting the amenities that the community wants — more sit-down restaurants and shopping venues.
Our goals are ambitious, but achievable. During the program I announced the following:
• We will be adding 12 new police officers in 2022, with six to eight new officers for the next four years.
• We will be resetting Healthy Fontana to address COVID-19-related health issues for our community and residents.
• Lastly, we have a goal to eliminate homelessness in our community. We recognize that we can not solve this issue on our own. The need is great, and the resources are often limited, but when we engage our partners and other likeminded individuals, our ability to address homelessness will grow while the issues that create homelessness dwindle.
The Council and I recognize that our growth comes with responsibility and that responsibility cannot stop with ourselves, our families, or even our neighbors. We must embrace the knowledge and commitment that we are part of something larger than ourselves. We must work toward a collective solution. We must consider the impacts of today as well as 20 years from now — and we are doing just that.
We are a city that is a shining example of how to work together to move things forward for the greater good.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.