March is Women’s History Month in the United States, recognizing women past and present whose efforts and courage continue to create opportunities and freedoms while removing gender barriers.
This year’s national theme, “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” is a tribute to caregivers and frontline workers — women of all cultures — who provide healing and hope through difficult times.
I’ve been fortunate on several occasions this month to stand side-by-side with some of these remarkable women at events such as the 16th Annual Rialto State of Women Conference. This popular event, which brings women together from around the Inland Empire, is organized by Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson and Rialto City Clerk Barbara McGee. I was invited to serve for the sixth time as mistress of ceremony. The keynote speaker, State of California Treasurer Fiona Ma, set an energized tone with her definition of how vital women are to our world. As part of the event, the “Jewel Award” was given to a local business owner, Kelly Nguyen, who gave a moving account of her journey migrating from Vietnam to owning several successful businesses.
I also had the opportunity to celebrate with the California Chapter Association of Women in the Metal Industries, where I participated on a panel on gender equality. The other panelists and I offered advice to women just starting their careers in the manufacturing industry and pushed them to succeed (#breakthebias).
On March 12, I had a serious WOW moment attending “A Queens’s Meeting 2022,” with the theme “Discovering Your Power.” The event featured businesswomen who provided information on their great products, as well as speakers from all over the IE and LA County. Their message: “BE YOU, DO, FOR YOU. You are a Queen.”
----- FINALLY, I had the opportunity to attend a program by the Special Angels Foundation, which provides great support for families with special-needs children. I was inspired listening to the stories of women who wear multiple hats — as parents, providers, caretakers, and supporters who aid with these families.
The program featured a wonderful mother they have been assisting named Trina Wilkerson. Her presentation focused on her journey with her son, which just filled everyone’s heart.
The event was to raise funds for this worthwhile program, and I’m sure if you check out their website — https://www.specialangelsfoundation.org/about-us — you too will want to help.
I asked Trina her thoughts on the Special Angels Foundation and here are her thoughts:
“Special Angels Foundation changed my view on people. This organization is so wonderful; they truly care about our kids. I thank God for the organization that helps our Special Angels.”
Women’s History Month provides a platform to highlight great contributions women have made to our communities, but it’s a year-round event that we women contribute to daily.
As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve you. And to my fellow women, thank you for inspiring me — once again — to be the best I can be.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
