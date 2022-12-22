I want to thank Fontana for allowing me to serve you for another term. I am honored to serve alongside an exceptional executive team and city manager, Matt Ballantyne.
During the election, I focused on resolving three major issues.
1. Eliminating homelessness
2. Adding more police officers
3. Assisting our schools
I firmly believe that when you set out to fix a problem, you must first make a commitment and believe that it can be done. I admit my initiatives are ambitious, but they can be accomplished.
However, to be successful in fixing these issues, we need to work together. We cannot afford to silo ourselves. We must work with our leaders at all levels of government, our faith-based communities, nonprofits, volunteer groups, businesses, and even the residents of this great city. One Fontana is everyone. One Fontana includes the North, South and Center. We are One Fontana. If we work together, we can accomplish amazing things.
We can do more to eliminate homelessness.
Homelessness prevention and elimination activities occur every day due to our ability to partner with the various nonprofits, Fontana Police Department and Fire Department resources with our County partners in Behavioral Health.
We can, and have, added more officers and support services to ensure we keep our city safe.
I was so honored to deliver the graduation speech at the San Bernardino Law Enforcement Officers ceremony, where a high record of 96 graduates took the oath of service. I’m proud that four of these graduates will be joining the ranks of our Fontana Police Department and we are very proud of them.
We can continue to assist all districts and schools that serve the needs of our students.
Our city’s future and ability to thrive is not simply about city-related activities such as public safety, community services, it includes maintaining a thriving economy that creates jobs. It also means providing a future for our students and their families, whether they attend public, private, charter or religious schools.
I declared a State of Emergency at my last 2018 swearing-in. I still stand by that declaration. In fact, I’m doubling down on the crisis that exists. particularly in Fontana Unified School District.
We established the Fontana Mayor's Education Coalition, which provides exposure to our students on various career opportunities. We are working closely with our business and community partners to ensure career exposure to as many students as possible. We can and should do more.
The pandemic put our students, especially those who were already struggling academically, further behind. Low-performing schools still exist.
While walking door to door during this election, I learned that more parents want to see their children taught to read, write and do math at least the appropriate grade level.
We have outstanding teachers, but we are still missing parent engagement.
Parent engagement makes a critical difference in the high-performance ratings in school districts.
Recently the Fontana Unified School Board allocated more than $400,000 toward an all-staff meeting at the Ontario Convention Center. Imagine if those funds were used for tutoring or helping to get students caught up. The Parent Engagement Development Initiative will be a grassroots operation where parents will be asked to help. Remember “Our Children Matter” …
I promised our community during the campaign after the death of Adrian Alloway to assist more in the education of the dangers of fentanyl. I promised to inform our community on how we could work with all levels of government, public safety, and our educators to spread the word about this dangerous drug and its impact on the future of our whole community.
On Feb. 16 at our State of the City Address, we will discuss and celebrate the future plans for our community.
Once again, thank you Fontana for giving me the opportunity of serving you for four more years. We can and we will continue to move Fontana Forward. Remember Fontana Together Moves Fontana Forward.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
