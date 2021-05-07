At a recent hearing regarding future development in Fontana, several public comments showed an unfamiliarity and/or misunderstanding of how projects such as these improve our city by providing infrastructure, generating jobs and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.
And once again, I find myself asking, what kind of city do you wish to live in?
We can look up and down Southern California and see a wide array of living conditions, home prices, jobs, amenities and cultures.
Fontana, meanwhile, has always been an industrial town, anchored by manufacturing, transportation and now logistics.
The era of e-commerce has changed brick and mortar retail stores and introduced warehouses as a new way to deliver goods directly to consumers. Many retailers realized that selling their products at a regular store cost them a lot more than having their product advertised online and shipped from a warehouse.
Here in the I.E., we’re surrounded by major freeways which connect the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles with the entire nation. Even in the most remote areas of the East Coast, those in the transportation industry have either stopped by or heard of our city. Large plots of land near freeways and closer to the ports are far and few in between, so industry started coming east. Some of the biggest companies decided to invest in Fontana because they see the future is bright here and have found ways to fit into and help build our community.
At the same time, Fontana offers all of the ingredients of a great city.
We have beautiful residential developments of all types -- multi-family, condos, small homes and, yes, higher-end executive housing. Families living here take pride in their community. They maintain their yards, are kind to their neighbors and look out for one another. If ours wasn’t a great city, our housing wouldn’t be nearly as nice.
We’ve got more service-oriented retail establishments than ever -- restaurants, barber shops, hair salons, coffee bars … things one cannot buy online.
And we’ve got jobs. Even a year after the pandemic, Fontana stands at 70 percent of pre-COVID employment levels -- one of the strongest recovery rates in California.
So what kind of city do we want?
Here is the answer -- one with nice stores and restaurants, an environment where entrepreneurs can follow their dreams, a city where residents feel safe and know that their investment in home ownership is secure. And a place where you don’t have to get on the freeway to get to work.
Let’s be honest, if we had nothing but low-end housing, less police presence and zero investment from job creators in e-commerce, do you think companies like Starbucks, Nissan, Ritz Carlton or that new entrepreneurial family ready to open a business would look at Fontana or consider other cities to set up shop instead?
My goal is to make sure we’re all informed and that we think things through prior to attacking others. In reality, you and I share the same goal. We have much work to do but let’s be proud of what we’ve already accomplished. We all love Fontana.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
