I am happy to report that the state of Fontana is strong!
Over the past year, we have continued to raise the bar, demanding more of ourselves, as city leaders, while providing real results for the betterment of our community, our residents and our businesses.
Some cities were crushed by the impacts of COVID-19, but Fontana continued to thrive. You can see that in the numbers:
• 3,899: The total number of potholes that were repaired in 2022.
• 15,358: The number of trees that were trimmed by our Public Works Department.
• 21,956: The number of service calls to the Fire Department.
• $26.9 billion: Our assessed valuation in 2022 – the highest ever.
There’s more:
• $15 million: The RAISE grant funding we received from the U.S. Department of Transportation, with assistance from Congresswoman Norma Torres and Congressman Pete Aguilar. This grant will support the rebuilding of two major roadways — Cherry Avenue and Victoria Avenue. It includes street, bike, sidewalk and trail improvements, improving public safety and the quality of life for Fontana residents. The improvements also will address pollution and carbon emissions, improve traffic flow, reduce commute times, protect response times for first responders, improve access to essential services, and create more than 7,500 good-paying jobs in the community.
• 3-1-1: Our new customer service system, replacing the Fontana Access App. I will be providing more information on this new program in my next “Mayor Says.”
• 798: The number of new business licenses issued in 2022. I’ve long said that the success of this city is predicated on its economic vitality. Our residents need the opportunity to secure gainful employment in a variety of industry sectors, and our businesses need a skilled labor pool to draw from. Since establishing the Fontana Education Coalition, we have introduced more than 200 students to various job opportunities and career pathways, including design, animatronics, construction, manufacturing, logistics, law enforcement and government service.
• 10: The number of cities that were issued the prestigious ProHousing designation by the California Department of Housing and Community Development Department. I am thrilled to announce that Fontana was among them. This jumpstarts our Fontana Downtown Development Project, which includes that we changed the name of the Center Stage Theatre. It will now be known as Stage Red, in honor of the Red Rocker himself — Sammy Hagar.
• $4 million. Congressman Pete Aguilar and Senator Alex Padilla helped to secure this Congressional funding for our Homelessness Prevention, Resource and Care Center. Fontana has taken a unique approach to solving homelessness. Rather than using a one size fits all approach, we are going to address homelessness on an individual level, providing support and services based on the person or the family.
• 84: The number of community recreation locations in Fontana. That includes 13 community centers, 50 parks, as well as trails, shelters, and conservation areas to play. Let it be known that in Fontana we take fun very seriously.
The City Council works hard to ensure that our policies and practices reflect the needs and values of our diverse community. This is the fundamental idea behind all our strategic goals and objectives.
We will continue to raise the standard of excellence across the bar. Special thanks to the Fontana Chamber of Commerce for being our great partner to bring this year’s 2023 Fontana State of the City event.
We are One Fontana, One Community, and One Family. You can view the entire filmed version of “Fontana 26th State of the City” on our website www.fontana.org or You Tube-Fontana 2023 State of the City.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
